Lowell native's art gets prominent 'Stroll' at Westminster dog show
Lowell native Kathryn Swenson-Gulliotti has attended New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show twice before. But this year when she attends, her artwork will be featured in a commemorative poster for the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec '16
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC