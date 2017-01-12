Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union boosts Marguerite's Place

From left during the recent delivery of toys, care packages and a check for $1,000 in Marguerite s Place in Nashua, N.H., by Jeanne D Arc Credit Union are Paul McDonald, vice president of residential and consumer lending for JDCU; Michael Dubuque, vice president of market development for JDCU; JDCU President and CEO Mark Cochran; Melissa Sullivan, director of development and public relations of Marguerite s Place; Jason Dubois, mortgage-loan origination manager for JDCU; Brian Sousa, senior vice president and chief lending officer for JDCU; Kara Doyle, JDCU s vice president of commercial lending; and Donna Congo, JDCU s assistant vice president of mortgage operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.