Hudson school official arraigned on new charges

A district court judge granted a Hudson police prosecutor's request that bail be set at $5,000 cash only for Hudson School Board member Benjamin Nadeau, who was arrested Sunday afternoon on domestic violence-related offenses for the second time in six weeks. Nadeau, 41, was arraigned Tuesday in Nashua district court on two counts of violating a domestic violence order of protection and one count of breach of bail conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.