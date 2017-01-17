He's here to help; new soup kitchen director finds his calling in Nashua

Michael Reinke, the new director of the Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter, was sitting in on a class in February 2015 at Duke University, where he worked at the time as the development director for the college's Sanford School of Public Policy. A professor said to the students that "every job he had over the course of his career had been a reflection of his values and priorities," Reinke said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.