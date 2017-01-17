Hearing date set for city woman

Citing her alleged history of failing to appear in court when ordered, a Superior Court judge has denied a motion seeking personal recognizance bail for Nashua resident Lauren Munday, a former fugitive of the week who once jumped from a third-floor window to evade capture. Munday, 29, formerly of 93 Marshall St., and currently of no fixed address, is now in jail awaiting her next in a long line of scheduled court appearances - a violation-of-probation hearing set for 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in Nashua district court.

