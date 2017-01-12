Health care is key to success

With New Hampshire facing a looming workforce crisis, state leaders gathered Friday to discuss strategies to keep and retain workers. The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute's fourth annual budget and policy conference, "Investing in New Hampshire's Future: Strategies to Maintain a Strong Workforce and a Vibrant Economy," featured dozens of speakers on the topic of building up the state's economy by taking care of the people who contribute to it.

