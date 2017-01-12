Handy helpers wanted; senior-to-senio...

Handy helpers wanted; senior-to-senior volunteers needed for Fixit program

Southern New Hampshire Services seeks volunteers 55 and older to help fellow seniors complete home maintenance and repair projects through the organization's "Fixit" program. The Retired & Senior Volunteer Fixit Corps, known as RSVP, needs skilled tradespeople over 55 to help tackle a list of household projects for seniors across the Nashua and Manchester area, according to Jennifer Sanders, volunteer services director at Southern New Hampshire Services.

