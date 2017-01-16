Guess Who This Fringed Girl Turned Into

Before this brunette babe was getting tangled up in Hollywood, she was just another wispy little woman in Nashua, New Hampshire. Can you guess who she is? HERE'S THE RUNDOWN Kim Kardashian Faces The Judge Selena Gomez: Check Out My Thong! Soulja Boy's House Burglarized Bill & Hillary Hit the Town! Ronda Rousey could have a golden opportunity to improve her stand-up fighting game -- because Floyd Mayweather says he's willing to work with her ... if she'll give him a chance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.