Granite Hammer strikes again with 14 more arrests
Nashua Police arrested 14 people Friday, Jan. 27, charging them with drug-related crimes as part of the ongoing Granite Hammer initiative to combat the opioid epidemic. The arresting officers were members of the Nashua Police Department's Narcotics Intelligence Division, Problem Oriented Policing Unit and Traffic Enforcement Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec '16
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC