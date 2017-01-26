Governor Sununu to attend Groundhog D...

Governor Sununu to attend Groundhog Day breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Unless one of his predecessors leaked it to him, Gov. Chris Sununu is about to find out just how rewarding - not to mention inspiriting - a bona fide Groundhog Day celebration can be. Sununu is continuing the tradition set forth by the men and women who have gone before him as the leader of the Granite State by staking his claim to one of the coveted head-table seats at this year's 17th annual Groundhog Breakfast, the Nashua Salvation Army's signature fundraiser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan 24 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan 22 educator11 1
1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10) Jan 18 Bob 62
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec '16 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec '16 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC