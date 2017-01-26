Governor Sununu to attend Groundhog Day breakfast

Unless one of his predecessors leaked it to him, Gov. Chris Sununu is about to find out just how rewarding - not to mention inspiriting - a bona fide Groundhog Day celebration can be. Sununu is continuing the tradition set forth by the men and women who have gone before him as the leader of the Granite State by staking his claim to one of the coveted head-table seats at this year's 17th annual Groundhog Breakfast, the Nashua Salvation Army's signature fundraiser.

