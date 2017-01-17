Free testing is offered in wake of gonorrhea outbreak
The Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services is offering free testing at its clinic for gonorrhea after the state reported a massive increase in cases of the sexually transmitted disease last year. Approximately 465 reports of gonorrhea were reported last year, an increase of more than 250 percent, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
