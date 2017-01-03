First Day Fun; families turn out for Hollis park's annual hike
After driving from Keene to Nashua to visit friends on Sunday, Luchie Marquette found the perfect way to prolong a fun New Years Day with her toddlers: Take a hike in neighboring Hollis. As luck would have it, Hollis's Silver Lake State Park was hosting its second First Day Hike on Sunday, a fun-for-all-ages event that is fast becoming a New Years Day tradition for individuals and families alike since its New Hampshire debut six years ago.
