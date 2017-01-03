Fired teen allegedly sets fire at workplace

After a person was let go Wednesday from his job at a northwest Nashua specialty furniture manufacturer and retailer, police say a man allegedly walked into the firm's warehouse, set a box on fire, then went out and did some damage to his former boss's car. Ryan Hawes, 19, of 119 Conant Road, was subsequently charged with one count each of arson, a Class B felony, and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.