Fired teen allegedly sets fire at workplace
After a person was let go Wednesday from his job at a northwest Nashua specialty furniture manufacturer and retailer, police say a man allegedly walked into the firm's warehouse, set a box on fire, then went out and did some damage to his former boss's car. Ryan Hawes, 19, of 119 Conant Road, was subsequently charged with one count each of arson, a Class B felony, and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC