Expansion OK'd for Buckley's Cafe in Merrimack

MERRIMACK - Town officials unanimously approved a kitchen expansion for Buckley's Cafe and Bakery, a popular shop in central Merrimack. The Planning Board approved the 14- by 39-foot expansion in a Jan. 17 meeting, with Chairman Robert Best noting the overwhelming support for the business by residents.

Comments made yesterday: 33,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,112,889

