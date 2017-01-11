Expansion of Nashua Historic District considered
Members of the city's Historic District Commission are floating a proposal to expand the district's boundaries to include Berkeley and Chester streets and the entirety of Greeley Park. Commission chairman Robert Sampson said the idea was the subject of informal discussion last fall at a meeting hosted by Ward 3 Alderman David Schoneman.
