'Dylan Strong'; T-shirt sale aids family of boy battling cancer
Ten-year-old Dylan Klein is being treated for an aggressive form of brain cancer, but that isn't stopping from him playing his favorite sports or excelling in school. That's why Matt Demers named the T-shirt fundraiser he is coordinating to support Dylan and his family "Dylan Strong."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Sun
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec '16
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC