Drug-related charges follow traffic stop

Shortly after Nashua police tracked down and arrested a wanted Massachusetts woman on Tuesday at a south Nashua motel, officers had a total of three people in custody on a variety of drug-related charges, police said. Andrea McHugh, 32, of 100 West St., Georgetown, Mass., was apprehended first, police said, after officers pulled over a car they knew to be associated with McHugh as it left the Motel 6 at 77 Spit Brook Road.

