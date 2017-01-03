Donation of $10K will aid YMCA camp

The YMCA of Greater Nashua received a $10,000 donation from Eastern Bank in support of the planned new bathhouse and septic system at Camp Spaulding, the YMCA's resident camp located in Penacook. Through a partnership between Child and Family Services, the YMCA of Greater Nashua and the Concord Family YMCA, more than 200 residence and day campers and staff are utilizing YMCA Camp Spaulding on a daily basis during the summer.

