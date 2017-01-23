Domestic incident ends in man's arrest

A district court judge on Tuesday modified bail from $2,500 cash to $10,000 cash or surety for Jeffrey D. Riel, a local man arrested over the weekend for allegedly attacking another man while Riel's 2-year-old son sat about 3 feet away. Riel, 37, a Nashua resident who currently lists no fixed address, faces six charges in connection with the incident, which police said unfolded late Friday night after officers were called to 39 Burke St., a residence in the city's Crown Hill section, for a reported domestic dispute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.