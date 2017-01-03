Defense motions aired in Mass. state ...

Defense motions aired in Mass. state trooper assault case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nashua Telegraph

If state prosecutors aren't willing to tell Massachusetts State Police trooper Joseph Flynn's attorneys their reasoning for seeking, and receiving, two indictments against him in the May 11 post-pursuit melee in Nashua, the court must order them to do so to allow the defense to properly prepare for trial, Flynn's lead attorney said Wednesday. "We don't know why the grand jury indicted on two charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec 26 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec 17 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec 15 Ha Ha good luck 2
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec 15 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
News CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,837 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,383

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC