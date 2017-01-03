Defense motions aired in Mass. state trooper assault case

If state prosecutors aren't willing to tell Massachusetts State Police trooper Joseph Flynn's attorneys their reasoning for seeking, and receiving, two indictments against him in the May 11 post-pursuit melee in Nashua, the court must order them to do so to allow the defense to properly prepare for trial, Flynn's lead attorney said Wednesday. "We don't know why the grand jury indicted on two charges.

