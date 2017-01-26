Defense awaits evidence fatal crash case; 2015 incident claimed life of 24-year-old Nashua resident

Lawyers for Romivel Cruz, the Nashua man facing a felony-level conduct after an accident charge in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash in 2015, are awaiting a response from the state on their recent motion requesting additional items of discovery. ... Subscribe or log in to read more NASHUA - Lawyers for Romivel Cruz, the Nashua man facing a felony-level conduct after an accident charge in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash in 2015, are awaiting a response from the state on their recent motion requesting additional items of discovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.