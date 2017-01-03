Dec. had varying temps, snowier than normal
The final month of 2016 brought New Englanders the type of weather we're accustomed to at this time of year. Temperatures and rainfall were close to normal while snow totals were above normal bringing us a white Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC