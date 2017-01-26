Concern over - Right to Work'; Nashua officials say bill could bust NH unions
With the "Right to Work" bill through the state Senate and on to the House for review, Nashua officials say if passed, the bill may undermine and ultimately dissolve New Hampshire unions. Senate Bill 11, known as the New Hampshire Right to Work Act, bans public and private unions from requiring nonmembers to pay dues or agency fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec '16
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC