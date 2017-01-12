Concealed Carry Repeal Heads to N.H. Senate After Clearing Committee
The state's license requirement for concealed carry has been on the N.H. books for more than 90 years. A bill looking to eliminate New Hampshire's permit requirement for carrying a concealed firearm has passed committee and now heads to the full Senate for the third year in a row.
