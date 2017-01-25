Competency hearing set for Nashua man accused of murder

A March hearing has been set in the case of Devin Tappan, the 30-year-old Nashua man accused of bludgeoning his neighbor to death three weeks ago in a Kinsley Street apartment building. The issue of Tappan's competency is the topic of the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. March 9 in Nashua district court.

