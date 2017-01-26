City man picked up on warrants

Once Nashua police officer Brandon Cali showed to other officers a photo of a suspect in an August shoplifting incident, it was only a matter of time before Ryan S. Hutchinson was in custody and headed for arraignment on a total of four offenses. Hutchinson, 27, last known address of 9 Fossa Ave. in Nashua, is now awaiting a Feb. 15 pretrial conference in Nashua district court on one count each of theft and criminal threatening, as well as on two bench warrants accusing him of twice failing to appear in court for scheduled arraignments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.