City man charged in stabbing, robbery; Nashua resident was arraigned Tuesday on four felony charges

A Temple Street resident in his late 60s is recovering from stab wounds he suffered over the weekend, allegedly at the hands of a 26-year-old man who is accused of slipping into the older man's apartment to rob him. Brandon Mason, a Nashua resident who lists no fixed address, was arraigned Tuesday in Nashua district court on four felony charges accusing him of threatening the 68-year-old man while demanding money, stabbing him twice with a knife, and for possessing a deadly weapon as a convicted felon.

