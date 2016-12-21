Car strikes home of Nashua official; emergency management director, wife, safely evacuated

As the city's director of emergency management, Justin Kates is accustomed to being called out at all hours to deal with incidents that range from big fires to floods to severe storms. But when a Chevy Tahoe left Harbor Avenue and crashed into Kates' home around 2:30 a.m. Monday, it was the first time that an incident came to him rather than the other way around.

