Brief prison stint, treatment for Hudson man

The 54-year-old Hudson man who last year told police his truck was swerving not because he was intoxicated, but because he was eating chips, has agreed to spend a year in state prison and get counseling and treatment as part of a plea agreement implemented on Monday. Raymond Jalbert, most recently of 12 Sullivan Road, entered guilty pleas in Hillsborough County Superior Court South to one count of possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense, a Class B felony, along with one count each of driving while intoxicated, second offense, and operating after suspension of license, both of which are misdemeanors.

