Boys & Girls Club's Maker Fest fosters future tech leaders
Introducing local youths to the latest technology, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua hosted a 48-hour Maker Fest from Jan. 14-16, led by visiting MIT scholar Rajesh Nair. NASHUA - Introducing local youths to the latest technology, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua hosted a 48-hour Maker Fest from Jan. 14-16, led by visiting MIT scholar Rajesh Nair.
