Boys & Girls Club celebrates awards
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua welcomed new board members and officers, recognized years of service and presented awards at its recent annual meeting. Officers elected for a one-year term are Jonathan Shirley of Devine Millimet as chief volunteer officer; new vice presidents Deborah Blondin of Eastern Bank, Mary Jane King of Conway Management Company and Steve Travaglini, Sr. of Epic Wealth Strategies; Lori Liberty of Melanson Heath as treasurer; and Sal Magnano, a retired Sanders finance executive as secretary.
