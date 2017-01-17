Bail hearing continued until Jan. 26 for 'Turnpike Turmoil' suspect
A Superior Court judge Thursday continued until next week a bail hearing for Jonathan Calvin, the 32-year-old former Nashua man charged with multiple offenses accusing him of stealing two cars, stabbing a woman then crashing her car into a line of turnpike traffic in April. Two prosecutors and two defense attorneys met in chambers with Judge Charles Temple for about 35 minutes, after which Temple reconvened court and announced the continuance of the hearing to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec '16
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC