Bail hearing continued until Jan. 26 for 'Turnpike Turmoil' suspect

A Superior Court judge Thursday continued until next week a bail hearing for Jonathan Calvin, the 32-year-old former Nashua man charged with multiple offenses accusing him of stealing two cars, stabbing a woman then crashing her car into a line of turnpike traffic in April. Two prosecutors and two defense attorneys met in chambers with Judge Charles Temple for about 35 minutes, after which Temple reconvened court and announced the continuance of the hearing to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.

