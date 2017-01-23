Alleged Hudson stalker arraigned; Judge denies request for reduction of bail

And now, the woman said, she's grown so fearful of him that she's reluctant to leave her house - especially with her 2-year-old son in tow. ... Subscribe or log in to read more And now, the woman said, she's grown so fearful of him that she's reluctant to leave her house - especially with her 2-year-old son in tow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.