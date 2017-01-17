'All of us can be resilient'; speakers at MLK breakfast share inspirational words
P redicting "hard years ahead," speakers and civil rights advocates at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast in Hollis empowered guests Monday morning to become engaged in local politics and reiterated the need for resilience to realize King's dream.
