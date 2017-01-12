A worthy legacy to promote action

Nashua Telegraph

During a recent visit to Nashua, the Rev. Willie Bodrick II paid homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the civil rights leader's birthday weekend, telling a packed church it is time to make his dream a reality.

