'57's snow brought Nashua together

I can't say I remember being inundated with snowstorm after snowstorm and nearly freezing to death back in January 1957 - but I bet the folks had my toddler-size form swaddled in a few extra layers of those Looney Tunes flannel blankets for most of the month. It's safe to say Greater Nashua set a few records in the cold and snow departments that month, highlighted by a week-long stretch 60 years ago this week: From Jan. 12-19, the average daily low was a numbing 14.8 degrees below zero.

