2 arrested after shoplifting becomes chase at Nashua Mall
A Boston-area man and woman are under arrest after fleeing Nashua, N.H., police who were responding to a shoplifting report Tuesday night at a Kohl's store in the Nashua Mall. Maurice Wynn, 30, of Dorchester and Keisha Celestin, 25, of Everett are facing numerous charges after the incident, which began at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
