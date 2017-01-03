1 killed in crash Sunday morning
A 44-year-old man from West Lebanon was killed early Sunday when police say he was struck by a vehicle after getting out of his car on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua. State police said Bao Ming Chen was driving south on the turnpike just after 7.30 a.m. when he noticed a crash up ahead of him.
