Year In Review: Chopper catches cops at conclusion of Simone chase

What started as a high-speed chase from central Massachusetts into Nashua turned into a larger conversation about police brutality after officers were captured on video repeatedly assaulting the suspect involved in the wild pursuit. Richard Simone Jr., a 50-year-old from Worcester, Mass., was wanted on several warrants - including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and larceny - when officers on May 11 attempted to pull him over in his truck.

