Wild Styles; students compete in High Holiday Hair Competition
Combs and brushes and hair spray were the implements of choice for juniors and seniors competing in the annual High Holiday Hair Competition, a vigorous exercise in hair art for students in the cosmetology classes at Nashua High School North. The hair fest was judged by experts from local beauty schools and salons.
