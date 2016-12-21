Unattended suitcase draws suspicion; Luggage found near gas pumps at store in Hudson on Sunday

Faced with the rather odd sight of a good-sized piece of luggage sitting atop a donation bin near the gas pumps at a 7-Eleven on Sunday, Hudson police and members of the Nashua Police Department's bomb squad agreed it would be best to let the squad's robot open this particular Christmas package. And once the remote-controlled robot opened the package, inside was precisely what everyone had hoped to see: Nothing.

