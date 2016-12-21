Two prime retail properties acquired by Massachusetts developer
This property at 4 East Spit Brook Road, along with an adjacent property at 232 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, have both been acquired by Linear Retail Properties LLC of Massachusetts.
