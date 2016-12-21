Two Nashua men, Hudson resident facing drug charges
A Hudson man taken into custody last month in a Granite Hammer sweep was again nabbed by police during the latest round of opioid-related arrests on Monday. Spencer Katsohis, 24, of 7 Alpha St. in Hudson, was charged with one felony count of selling cocaine and one felony count of possession of cocaine, both were his second offense.
