Turnpike Turmoil' among top 10

The bizarre nature of the April carjacking, stabbing and police pursuit that culminated in a massive multi-vehicle crash on the Everett Turnpike makes the story a strong candidate for the top 10 of 2016, but the fact that nobody was killed, or even seriously injured, solidifies its place on the list. Jonathan Calvin, the 32-year-old former Nashua man charged with perpetrating the series of events the afternoon of April 15, reportedly spent the hours leading up to the event in the throes of a psychotic break that included the belief his family was being murdered - and he was next, his brother, Matthew Calvin, said at the time.

