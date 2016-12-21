Student liaisons to Nashua BOE share experiences
It is quickly clear from listening to them speak that Mary Zhu, the outgoing Board of Education student liaison for Nashua High School South, and Alexandra Norris, the outgoing liaison for Nashua High School North, are exceptional young ladies. NASHUA - It is quickly clear from listening to them speak that Mary Zhu, the outgoing Board of Education student liaison for Nashua High School South, and Alexandra Norris, the outgoing liaison for Nashua High School North, are exceptional young ladies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Mon
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Yard cleanup
|Nov '16
|Sharon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC