Report highlights DCYF failures; Children not kept safe from risk of harm
The Division of Children Youth and Families is failing to protect children from the risk of serious harm and continues to keep children in potentially abusive situations because of systemic problems, according to the full report released Monday by the Center for the Support of Families. Jerry Milner, vice president for child welfare with the Center, presented the findings of a months-long review of New Hampshire's DCYF on Monday after his organization was tasked with examining the state agency in the wake of the deaths of two children who were investigated multiple times by social workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Thu
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Yard cleanup
|Nov '16
|Sharon
|1
|City soup kitchen distributes Thanksgiving meals
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC