Recent federal contracts in New Hampshire

The following are the federal contracts awarded to companies in New Hampshire for the week of Dec. 9-Dec. 15. BAE Systems Electronics, Intelligence & Support/Electronic Solutions of Nashua was awarded a $19,667,739 federal contract modification by the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for 253 integrated defensive electronic countermeasures AN/ALE-55 fiber optic towed decoys for the F/A-18E/F aircraft, including logistics and engineering technical support services. The place of performance will be in Chelmsford Essex, United Kingdom ; Fremont, Calif.

