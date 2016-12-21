Recent federal contracts in New Hampshire
The following are the federal contracts awarded to companies in New Hampshire for the week of Dec. 9-Dec. 15. BAE Systems Electronics, Intelligence & Support/Electronic Solutions of Nashua was awarded a $19,667,739 federal contract modification by the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for 253 integrated defensive electronic countermeasures AN/ALE-55 fiber optic towed decoys for the F/A-18E/F aircraft, including logistics and engineering technical support services. The place of performance will be in Chelmsford Essex, United Kingdom ; Fremont, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Thu
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Yard cleanup
|Nov '16
|Sharon
|1
|City soup kitchen distributes Thanksgiving meals
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC