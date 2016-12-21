Post-Christmas shoppers out in force;
Christmas may be over, but shoppers were out in full force Tuesday across the city, many armed with gift cards. Parking was slim outside of T.J. Maxx on Amherst Street, where Jonna Gath, of Milford, used a gift card to shop for a New Year's Eve dress.
