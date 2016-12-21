Policy committee meeting gets heated
The chairwoman of the Nashua Board of Education's policy committee came under fire several times Tuesday during an oftentimes heated meeting. Doris Hohensee, who heads the committee, presented nine policy proposals during the lengthy meeting, but only two were approved with amendments and the rest were tabled to be discussed another time.
