Police stop, nab driver who allegedly tried to hide drugs

A 27-year-old Nashua man with a lengthy record that includes jail time is back in custody again, this time for allegedly possessing drugs and trying to hide them from police during a motor vehicle stop. Jesse Sanders, of 21 Cambridge Road, was also charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license after police pulled over the car he was driving around 3 p.m. Sunday on the West Hollis Street overpass.

